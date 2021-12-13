“It was almost as if William was extending the olive branch to Harry." Getty

“It was almost as if William was extending the olive branch to Harry, speaking of their childhood memories so tenderly despite all the bad blood between them,” says a source.

And while William’s candid conversation earned him plenty of praise, there weren’t many good tidings coming from Camp Sussex, who are under pressure from Spotify to finish creating their own podcast content.

The Sussexes signed a rumoured $33 million podcast series deal with Spotify. Getty

Last year, the Sussexes signed a rumoured $33 million podcast series deal with Spotify, but as yet they’ve only released one episode.

“Spotify’s getting antsy. You can’t blame them for looking for a return on their investment,” says the source.

“Meghan’s likely seething that it’s made them look so bad.” Getty

“It can’t be a good look for Meghan and Harry when William puts out something so effortlessly – and donates a huge sum to mental health charities at the same time.

“Meghan’s likely seething that it’s made them look so bad.”

