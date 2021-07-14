Harry and Meghan's Emmy nomination has received mixed reactions from royal fans. Getty

As always, royal fans took to Twitter to react to the news. And, let's just say, not all will be applauding should the trio take home the win.

"Is this a joke?" one user queried.

"Should be awarded for best scripted drama show," another quipped.

"For 'Liar! Liar Pants on Fire!' outstanding fiction category?" a third penned.

But not everyone was dismayed by the nomination, with many offering the rogue royals their congratulations.

The sit down with Oprah will go down in royal history. CBS

"As it should!" wrote one Sussex fan.

"Well that will p*ss off a few brits. I am happy for them. It was a good interview," another added.

"Well deserved, congrats Oprah and the Sussex's!" a third fan celebrated.

While Princess Diana's Panorama interview with the BBC went down in history, the significance of Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah may have trumped that of the late royal's.

From Meghan claiming that Kate Middleton made her cry, to Harry attesting that his brother and father were unknowingly trapped within the institution, to Meghan alleging that there had been concerns over the colour of her first son Archie's skin, the 90-minute event certainly grabbed the attention of people all over the globe.

And now, who knows, it may just grab an Emmy.