Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle are best friends. Getty

"Pasternak's article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue," a source told The Sun.

"Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa's sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan's best friend. It's intriguing."

Jessica's sister-in-law is a close friend of Tatler journalist, Anna Pasternak. Getty

A source has also come forward and told the Daily Mail that Meghan is upset that Kate "snaps her fingers" and is quickly backed by the Palace when a negative story about her is broken.

"Meghan said Kensington Palace never once came to her defence when she was being shredded by the media," the source told the publication.

"Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the Palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her."

Meghan is reportedly upset that Kate is backed by the Palace as soon as a negative story about her breaks. Getty

The Catherine the Great article highlighted that the Duchess of Cambridge was struggling with the combination of increased royal duties and parenting Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two.

“William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents, and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their children under the bus,” the source alleged.

“There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them are now enormous. Kate is fuming about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn’t want this.”

The Tatler article alleged "Kate is fuming about the larger workload." Getty

The interview also shared details on the alleged fight Kate and Meghan had before the 2018 royal wedding that left Kate in tears.

“Apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids [including Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte] should wear tights or not,” the Tatler source alleged.

“Kate, following protocol, felt they should. Meghan didn’t want them to.”