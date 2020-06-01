Kate Middleton is finally fighting back with the truth following her feud with Meghan Markle. Getty

“William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents, and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their children under the bus,” the source alleged.

“There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them are now enormous. Kate is fuming about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn’t want this.”

The interview also claimed Kate and Meghan haven’t seen eye-to-eye since their infamous blow-up before Meghan’s wedding in May 2018, which left Kate in tears.

“Apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids [including Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte] should wear tights or not,” the Tatler source alleged. “Kate, following protocol, felt they should. Meghan didn’t want them to.”

Meghan allegedly left Kate in tears after a blow-up over whether Meghan's bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, should wear tights. Getty

It’s a searing attack on Meghan that most courtiers didn’t see coming from calm, collected Kate.

“Even if it wasn’t sanctioned, her friends are clearly standing up for Kate after watching this hurting her for far too long,” a source told New Idea.

“Kate’s far too professional to ever speak out of turn, but she’s sick of the one-sided stories about poor Meghan, so no doubt there is a part of her that’s relieved someone is speaking in her defence.

As William trains to be king, he will have no siblings to support him after Harry and Meghan quit the royal family. Getty

“Meghan’s been blathering on about how no-one asked if she was OK when she joined the family. But Meghan got everything she wanted. Two years of being a princess in a castle, and now she’s back to Hollywood being feted.

“Kate’s left behind with the whole monarchy on her shoulders. But what no-one has realised is the impact this will have on her children.

“While Charles trains to be king, he has three siblings to support him. While William trains, he will have none. Kate’s kids are barely going to see their dad. And then one day, with Meghan and Harry opting for their son to not be a royal, her three kids will then have to take on the huge, and ever harder, job of keeping the monarchy going.”