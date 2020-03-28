-
Meghan Markle is about to get a new surname
And it's an interesting one.
However Meghan may be hit with a surname after she and Harry agreed to no longer use their royal titles in an official capacity.
One option could see the mother to Archie Harrison adopt the same surname the Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip picked to pass on to their descendants as early as 1952.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave their ten-month-old son the Mountbatten-Windsor surname in a touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.
Meghan could decide to be known as Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor.
In other news Meghan has lent her voice to the new Disneynature documentary, Elephants.
The Duchess of Sussex's new project will benefit Elephants Without Borders and was shot before she and husband Prince Harry made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.
Meghan, Harry and their baby son, Archie Harrison.
"Elephant" looks at the story of African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as they journey across the Kalahari Desert.
The new doco will debut on April 3 on Disney+ along with a documentary about dolphins narrated by actress Natalie Portman.