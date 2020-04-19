A close pal of Meghan Markle has revealed that she getting ready for baby number two.
A friend of the Duchess of Sussex says she recently joked that her son Archie Harrison needs a friend other than their dogs.
WATCH: Prince Harry talk about 'family time' at home with Archie
"She joked that he needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs," said the pal.
The insider also says the former Suits actress "lights up" when she speaks about her 11-month old baby boy.
"Meghan lit up when she spoke about Archie.
"She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping."
A close pal says Meghan is ready for baby number two.
Getty
The source also claims that little Archie loves mini instruments.
"[Archie is] fascinated with his mini-instruments and likes banging on whatever he can.
"He also likes it when daddy teases him and plays the harmonica.
"He thinks it's funny.
"She said Archie is quite the character and loves to laugh.
"That he's a happy baby."
The insider says Meghan jokes that Archie needs a friend other than their dogs.
Getty
Meanwhile, a source told OK! Magazine that Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child at the end of this year.
“There’s buzz that Meghan and Harry are expecting baby number two later this year,” an insider told the publication.
Meanwhile, a new report says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their second child at the end of the year.
Getty
“Becoming parents has brought them so much joy, they can’t wait for another go-round,” the source added.
Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals on March 31 and have since relocated to the actress' hometown.