They recently said they had no plans to expand their brood yet, but rumour has it Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a second child. Getty

“Becoming parents has brought them so much joy, they can’t wait for another go-round,” the source added.

Meanwhile the couple have just started to settle into their new life in LA, after moving from Canada to the City of Angels.

As the insider claimed, the royal couple wasted no time selecting a stunning estate in Malibu before they packed their bags and relocated shortly afterwards.

According to the source, Harry and Meghan haven’t really been able to get out and explore their new surroundings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, Archie apparently still enjoys playing in the garden, where he can wiggle his bare toes in the grass.

“Meghan’s so grateful that both of her children will get to grow up here,” the source added.

The baby talk comes after it was revealed Harry and Meghan were left red faced, after the domain name for their new Archewell charity foundation was snapped up by cyber trolls.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess revealed the name of their new venture, but it appears they made a crucial error in not registering its name, which left them open to hackers.

As a result, enthusiastic fans who went online to search www.archewellfoundation.com were redirected to a YouTube video of Kanye West’s 2005 hit song Gold Digger.