A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Meghan is absolutely heartbroken.

“After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. “Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus. “They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same.”

The details come after the Markle family again lashed out following new claims that Meghan has not reached out to her father during the coronavirus crisis.

In yet another explosive interview, Thomas Markle Jr, 53, has claimed that his half-sister is still yet to check in on their 75-year-old father, Thomas Markle Sr.

It comes just days after it was revealed that Meghan’s father-in-law, Prince Charles, is no longer in self-isolation after he had symptoms and tested positive for the life-threatening COVID-19 last month.

“Meghan has not called [Dad] to ask how he is,” says Thomas. “It’s really, really, absurd.”

Thomas, who insists he is in daily contact with their Mexico-based father, believes Meghan has shown zero concern for their elderly father.

“She has made no effort to find out how he’s coping with this crisis, if he’s got enough food and supplies or if his health is OK,” Thomas continues.

“This just proves that she does not care.”

A furious Thomas says the duchess’ behaviour is “really disappointing”, adding that “she will regret this if the worst happens”.

Thomas says he is also floored by Meghan and Harry’s treatment of the royal family.

“They haven’t gone back to England to see Charles, who has the disease – never mind the Queen who’s in her 90s,” Thomas adds.

“It’s really, really sad and really, really disappointing. This is probably the straw

that breaks the camel’s back.” Thomas goes on.

Despite Thomas’ claims, previous reports indicate that the Sussexes have been in regular contact with the royal family following Charles’ shock diagnosis, but they are unable to return to the UK due to current travel restrictions.