How does Meghan Markle respond to international backlash and a father who continues to defame her character to anyone who will listen?
By taking to Instagram with a series of sweet snaps that capture her charitable endeavours, pre and post-Harry!
WATCH: FOOTAGE EMERGES OF 'SEXY' MEGHAN MARKLE FLIPPING BURGERS
The Duchess of Sussex accompanied the gallery of charity work with a detailed caption.
She explained that volunteering for charitable organisations was something she did 'prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family...'
'Over the years, The Duchess has worked in developing communities, such as in Rwanda and India, to find the hindrances to girls’ ability to go to school.'
We hope Megs continues to treat her followers to rare BTS snaps!