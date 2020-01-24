The doco is said to contain five home videos of Meghan that have never been aired. Getty

“At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now – it's time to look after Daddy.”



“To them I don't exist and now Harry, whether he realises it or not, is part of my family and I'm part of his. We should be talking.' He added: 'He's not 12 years old any more – he's got no right to be this sensitive.”



The retired lighting director went on to reveal that the Duchess and mother-of-one once gave him $5,000 for Christmas.



“She has given me some money - she gave me $5,000 for Christmas once. The money she gave me has been gifts, Only once or twice have I asked for help.

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas has showcased a series of never-before-seen photos and videos of his daughter in a new documentary. Channel 5

The 90-minute documentary has reportedly caused a bidding war. Channel 5

"When she was angry with me she claimed that she had given me $20,000 over two years - but I paid for everything that got her to where she is not. I'm not asking for it back - but it's awfully picky to focus on what she's given me, ignoring what I've given her”.



The news of the documentary comes after Thomas slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for stepping down as senior royals.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Thomas took aim at the Sussexes, saying: “You can't portray yourself as being charitable and bringing people together and then ghost your own father and your entire family. Their treatment of me has left a lot to be desired.”

In the doco, the 75-year-old describes meeting his daughter for the first time. Channel 5

The documentary also includes photos of Meghan's mother and Thomas' ex-wife, Doria Ragland. Getty

He added: “I'm sick of the lies. I'm sick of being vilified and shut out of their lives. I always upheld my responsibilities as a father. Meghan's comments about paying her way through college are offensive to me.

“I don't want anything from Meghan or Harry but I'm not going to shut up until the whole truth is out there. I will continue to contradict anything said about me that isn't true.

“I have to stand up for myself. I'm going to carry on speaking and I'm not going to shut up. No father deserves this kind of abuse when he's been that good to his daughter. Ask anyone who knows us both. I've been very kind and generous to my daughter.”