According to the fashionable mag, "The Duke and Duchess didn't have the go ahead to gut their new house in Windsor, and instead had to abide by heritage laws which restricted changing the interiors."

Amid their agreement to "step back" from the royal family, Meghan and Harry will have to repay $A4.5 million in taxpayers' money that was spent renovating Frogmore Cottage - despite the restrictions.

It comes after Queen Elizabeth confirmed that Harry and Meghan will lose their HRH royal titles and will no longer be given public funding for their royal duties.

Speculation is mounting that Meghan and Prince won't return to the UK to live "in a meaningful way" after the couple sacked a number of staff members from Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan is currently in Canada with baby Archie, where she has been since the couple's bombshell announcement.

According to the Daily Mail source, at least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – are being moved to other duties within the Queen’s household.

Other members of staff who are used on an ad hoc basis, such as chefs, maids and footmen, have been told their services are no longer required at the couple’s Windsor residence.

A source said: "The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace."