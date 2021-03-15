Kate (right) and Meghan had a falling out due to the flower girl dresses. Getty

Later in 2020, it was claimed the rift was over whether bridesmaids should follow royal protocol by wearing tights, which Meghan disagreed with.

A source revealed to Tatler magazine that: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not.

"Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to."

At the time, it was alleged that Kate was feeling quite emotional, as she had just given birth.

However, another source claimed to the Telegraph, that the fall out was due to Charlotte's bridesmaid dress not fitting correctly, which meant they had to schedule more fittings ahead of the big day.

Royal sources said the pressure of the “stressful” fitting became too much and that Kate was left in tears.

But, in the explosive tell-all chat with Oprah, Meghan revealed that "the reverse happened", and that it was Kate who made her cry just days before her wedding.

"The narrative with Kate, which didn't happen, that's when everything changed," the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something - yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses - and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan explained.

She continued: “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising.”

When then asked if there had been a "confrontation" between the two, Meghan said: "There wasn't a confrontation and I didn't think it's fair to get into the details because she apologised and I forgave her."