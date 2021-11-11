Meghan Markle suggested a 'Dislike' button might change what people are putting on social media. Getty

She continued: "Now you have to 'Like' it or say something negative. It is just adding to this really unfortunate cycle that I think is having an unfortunate effect on women across the world."

This isn't the first time the royal has spoken about the toxicities of social media when it comes to cyber bullying.

Last year, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat down with a group of Californian high school students for their Teenager Therapy podcast to discuss the pros and cons of social media.

Meghan has previously spoken out about the toxicities that come with social media. Getty

"If you're not in school, then you're finding yourselves on your devices or online more, and there's a lot of vulnerability there that I think so many people are experiencing there," Meghan said.

"Yes, it's a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there's a lot of disconnection."

The duchess also said she was reportedly the "most trolled person" in 2019, emphasising that the toll it took on her mental health was "almost unsurvivable".

Meghan spoke candidly about her own mental health struggles in a chat with Oprah. CBS

"I don’t care if you’re 15 or if you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

Meghan herself made a decision to step back from social media for "self-preservation"

“I have not been on social media for a very long time,” the 40-year-old said at Fortune's 2020 Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.

“I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me.”