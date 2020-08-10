Meghan has uncovered a 2013 report in US magazine The Globe that reveals Diana, who had a premonition of her own death, made an audio tape for Prince William’s future wife. AP/Sipa USA

She says: “I know I’d adore you and we’d be fast friends. You’d have to be someone truly special. If you weren’t, you wouldn’t be my William’s wife.”

It’s believed Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has heard the tape. Now, sources say that Meghan is demanding to hear it too.

“She feels ripped off that Diana didn’t do the same for Harry – she’d have loved a message from beyond the grave and says that, as Diana’s other daughter-in-law, she deserves to hear the message as well,” says a source.

In the recording, Diana advises her eldest on how to avoid the same marriage mistakes she herself made, and also states that William’s future bride is likely to be “beautiful, smart and independent”. Getty

“Of course, she doesn’t seem to understand that the whole point of the tape was to advise and support William’s choice of the future queen – which Meghan is not. Kate and William hold those tapes close and won’t let anyone have them.”

Meghan’s apparent disdain comes after industry insiders reportedly urged her to consider making a TV comeback on the next season of the hit show Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking during an interview on Extra, judge Bruno Tonioli said that he would love to enlist the Duchess as a contestant on season 29 of the celebrity dancing show.

When asked who his number one pick would be, Bruno replied: “Obviously Meghan, she is here [in Los Angeles] now. She would be great.”

“It’d make her look accessible and funny – it’d be brilliant,” he added.

The Italian ballroom expert concluded by sending out a shout out to the Duchess, saying: “Meghan, if you’re watching this, please! We’d love you to do it!”

