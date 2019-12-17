'So many people warned her about what happens if you marry into the royal family. You get that sort of publicity.'

Sarah Ferguson came to Meghan's defense in Vogue Arabia.

'I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am,' Prince Andrew's ex-wife explained.

'There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean.'

Fergie was famously pitted against her good friend and sister-in-law, Princess Diana, while her own daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are no strangers to criticism,

Fergie said: 'I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it.'