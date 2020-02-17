Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently citicised, after they attended a private event in Miami for banking giant JP Morgan. Getty

“Given the bad publicity that’s happened in terms of them flying to do the JP Morgan job… there’s a lot of ill feeling going on here (in the UK) about them being, and lots of reports in America too, about them being freeloaders,” Robert said.

The royal expert went on to say that while it’s not known how much money Harry and Meghan were paid in Miami, if at all, it has been suggested the figure was quite substantial.

When asked about how people were reacting to Harry and Meghan’s new version of their brand Sussex Royal, Robert said there had been some criticism.

Harry and Meghan's actions were called into question by Robert Jobson, who labelled them as “freeloaders”. Sky News

“There has been criticism in the media but that doesn’t necessarily mean that transfers to the people. They (Harry and Meghan) have a very loyal band of followers.

“I think it has been a bit critical and the problem they face here is the monetisation of the Sussexes and what it’s going to do to the monarchy going forward,” he said.

Robert’s comments about the royal couple comes after it was reported Meghan may not attend her final appearance as a senior royal next month.

Robert said the royal couple’s recent appearance in Miami has fueled a developing “ill feeling” they are taking advantage of the system. Getty

It was thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make their last two engagements at events in London in March: the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall and the annual Commonwealth Day service.

However, according to royal commentator Omid Scobie, there is speculation Meghan may not attend, despite being personally invited by the Queen herself to attend the Commonwealth service on March 10 at Westminster Abbey.