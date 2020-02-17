Matt reveals they may be looking at a security staff of at least 10 and will need bullet-proof cars for public outings.
And the danger surrounding their son Archie is a real threat.
“The issue for them is more like a kidnap and ransom attempt,” says Matt. “Like with Michael’s kids, they had their own security team and bodyguards.”
And all that security doesn’t come cheap.
“They are looking at between $13-19 million a year,” Matt reveals. But the question on everyone’s lips is, who will pay for this?
“I would imagine what will happen is the Queen will keep [their security] in place until they build up their income,” predicts Matt.
“It’s knowing who to trust, but knowing Harry I think he would take his current team and put them on a private salary.”
Of course, there’s public feeling that the couple shouldn’t be entitled to security paid for by the monarch, but Matt disagrees.
“Harry was born into royalty; he can’t help it. He didn’t try to become a star,” he explains.
“So, I think the UK needs to keep him safe. After what happened to Diana … had she had her royal protection she would still be alive.”
