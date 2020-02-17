Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under scrutiny

Matt reveals they may be looking at a security staff of at least 10 and will need bullet-proof cars for public outings.

And the danger surrounding their son Archie is a real threat.

“The issue for them is more like a kidnap and ransom attempt,” says Matt. “Like with Michael’s kids, they had their own security team and bodyguards.”

And all that security doesn’t come cheap.

The couple's security is a problem

“They are looking at between $13-19 million a year,” Matt reveals. But the question on everyone’s lips is, who will pay for this?

“I would imagine what will happen is the Queen will keep [their security] in place until they build up their income,” predicts Matt.

“It’s knowing who to trust, but knowing Harry I think he would take his current team and put them on a private salary.”

Matt says security needs to be taken seriously

Of course, there’s public feeling that the couple shouldn’t be entitled to security paid for by the monarch, but Matt disagrees.

“Harry was born into royalty; he can’t help it. He didn’t try to become a star,” he explains.

“So, I think the UK needs to keep him safe. After what happened to Diana … had she had her royal protection she would still be alive.”

