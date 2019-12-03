Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry often share messages of hope and support for causes that are close to their hearts on social media. Getty

“With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones,” the caption stated.

“It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.”

The lengthy post stated that Harry and Meghan’s latest shout out for organisations that are doing good work was inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, Harry and Meghan shared a collage of several photos of charities, including Shelter, The Trussell Trust, Centrepoint, SSAFA, the Salvation Army and Social Bite. Instagram

“We have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year,” the message continued.

“There are, thankfully, so many organisations around the world doing good on global and grassroots levels, many of which are not on Instagram.

“Check out the accounts we have chosen and please share those in your own communities that are making a difference,” the message concluded.

The lengthy post stated that Harry and Meghan’s latest shout out for organisations that are doing good work was inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas. Getty

Harry and Meghan’s post comes after it was revealed that Meghan and Harry may be expecting their second child.

The couple are currently holidaying in the United States, and a source close to the family reportedly told British OK! Magazine the Duchess plans to have bub number two in the US.

“Meghan wants to spend the first three months post-birth at home in LA with Doria and bond with the baby away from prying eyes,” the royal insider said.