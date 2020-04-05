Harry and Meghan are 'stressing' about future financial woes. Getty Images

CTV's Laney Lui added: "Security is not cheap. For them, you are dealing with multiple personnel and round-the-clock at that. You have to also account for that and travel and other expenses."



"This all goes back to the curiosity about their future plans and what they will be. They are going to have to have a pretty significant income to cover that and their lifestyle," she continued, before saying the pair 'could soon be stressing about water bills'.

Scobie then said that Harry and Meghan didn’t have the money to go the route of starting a foundation.



"I think that is why they didn't go down the route of starting a foundation because they don't have an unlimited fund behind them to start that.

CTV's Laney Lui says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could soon be concerned about cover their water bills. Getty

"They would have had to fundraise alongside raising their own money as well. They have spent the last few years not earning a living.



"As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead.



"No-one knows when there is an end date to this. This could follow us for some time. That will provide different obstacles to the couple that they weren't expecting."

The news comes after Harry and Meghan relocated from Canada to Los Angeles with their baby son, Archie Harrison.

A royal source says that the former actress didn't have to twist Harry's arm when it came to moving to LA.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie Harrison have moved to Los Angeles. Getty

An insider told The Sun: "I think she always wanted to be back here, she always dreamed of the full-blown Hollywood lifestyle and this kind of clout. And I don't think it was even that hard to persuade Harry.

"He was smitten and star struck over the whole thing. I don't think she had to twist his arm to move to Hollywood."

"Now she is back home, near her mom, her friends and her PR team. She doesn't have to ask for permission from the royal family in how she chooses to live her life and she can acquire income in all sorts of fields."