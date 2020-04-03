According the source, Harry is so "smitten" he welcomed the move and even has his own "fascination" with Hollywood stars. Getty Images

"Now she is back home, near her mom, her friends and her PR team. She doesn't have to ask for permission from the royal family in how she chooses to live her life and she can acquire income in all sorts of fields."

The news comes days after another report claims Harry has banned the Duchess of Sussex from poking fun at the royal family.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry told their agent - Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency - that they will not do anything that is "detrimental to the Queen".

The pair officially stepped back from royal life on March 31 releasing a statement about their new working arrangements.

“Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," reads the statement.

"Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries."