“They’re still spending a tonne. They’re going to end up broke,” an insider told In Touch.

The royal couple’s security is estimated to cost about $200,000 a week, the source claimed to the American publication.

As a result, Harry has reportedly had to dip into his trust fund by withdrawing $450,000 from the $10million left by his late mother.

“Prince Charles is also contributing a small amount, but that’s going to stop soon. He thinks his son should fend for himself,” the source claimed.

As the insider explained, the situation is difficult for Harry as he’s never had to budget before.

The prince reportedly doesn’t understand the concept of budgeting, so he’s apparently been taught by Meghan, who hasn’t found the situation easy either, the source added.

The insider claimed the Duchess has become accustomed to the finer things in life, such as designer clothes, expensive organic products and spa treatments.

Money has suddenly become an issue in their marriage, and they’ve rumoured to have been fighting a lot.

Harry and Meghan, who officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, have reportedly now settled down in Malibu, Los Angeles. Getty

“Harry thought he’d be living the dream in L.A., but it’s turned into more of a nightmare,” the source said.

According to US Weekly, Harry’s friend Dr Jane Goodall recently told the Radio Times she anticipates there will be a big adjustment for Harry moving forward.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” Jane claimed.

