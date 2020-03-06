A royal expert has slammed Meghan Markle for “acting” her way through royal life and turning Prince Harry into a an “awful, sad man”. Getty

"I thought she was a great ambassador for the country, but I now realise it was acting.

“She turned Harry intro this dour, awful sad man,” he told radio host Dan Wootton.

Dan then asked: “So you think Meghan was acting when she first took on the royal role?”

Arthur replied: “I think she was playing a very good part.

A royal photographer has accused Meghan Markle of turning Prince Harry into a "sad" man. Getty

“They say Meghan gets what Meghan wants but I’ll tell you this, she’s lost the love of the British public and she’s got to work very hard to get that back.”

Dan added: “It feels like Meghan had made her mind up.

“Nothing was going to keep her in the UK in the end.”

Arthur replied: “And you wonder what it is in America that’s drawn her there - whether she’s had an offer of a big film.

Arthur Edwards claimed the Duchess “acted” her way through her first year as a member of the royal family. Getty

“I wouldn’t be surprised because any producer that would put her in a film would sell a lot of tickets because we would all want to go and see it.

“I personally think that he will come back and whether she comes or not, I don’t know.

“He will miss it so much. He’ll miss his own family and he’ll miss this country,” he said.