News of Harry and Meghan’s decision to remain in the US, instead of spending it with the Queen as per royal tradition, comes after the Sussexes and Cambridges came face to face Remembrance Day events – their first public outing together since Harry and Meghan spoke out in the recent documentary An African Journey.

While they gave an outward appearance of unity, a palace insider confirmed relations between the foursome are at an “all-time low”.

“Wills thinks Harry has really changed since he met Meghan and the four of them don’t get on. Plain and simple,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

“They play nice for the cameras to please the Queen, but it’s a very different story behind closed doors. It’s all fake.

“The fact the Sussexes have now chosen to not go to Sandringham with the rest of the royals for Christmas is making a big statement,” says the insider.

“I’m sure the Queen would be very upset by this, although she would never show it,” says royals biographer Phil Dampier. “She will regard the festive season as a golden opportunity for the family to get together and resolve their differences.”

According to Phil, the feud between the Sussexes and Cambridges has affected their children too.

“Two years ago, Meghan revealed how she and her then fiancé had a great time playing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And now we have Louis as well. Those days seem long gone and it’s a great shame that Archie won’t be getting to know his cousins if this rift continues,” Phil explains.

“Diana would be heartbroken to see William and Harry fall out. Like any family rift, it needs someone to swallow their pride and back down. But as we know, Meghan hasn’t healed a rift with her own dad so she doesn’t seem the forgiving type.

“You can only hope they resolve this soon for the sake of the long-term health of the monarchy.”

Royal watchers noted how at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seated well away from the rest of the royals.

The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla and the Cambridges sat in the middle of the front row while Meghan and Harry were seated to the side, two rows back, behind Prince Andrew and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Last year, the couples were all seated in the same area. Yet days later, William showed how he will continue to act as though all is well between them, paying tribute to Meghan and Harry in an online post about their joint mental health initiative Shout.

“Harry looks the most unhappy I’ve ever seen him,” Phil continues.

“He looks troubled and is clearly not in a good place at the moment. His rift with William is not helping, and I do know there are members of the royal family who are worried about him.

“There are very real fears now that the couple will pack it all in and immigrate to California or somewhere else,” Phil adds.

“And the Queen must be devastated as this is the last thing she needs at 93.”