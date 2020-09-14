Meghan Markle (left) and Prince Harry (right) are preparing for the next stage of their LA lives by undergoing dramatic Hollywood-style makeovers. Getty

“She’s definitely had veneers early on in her career and it does look like there’s been a slimming of her nose over time,” notes the Boston-based surgeon.

The ultra-smooth, tightened Kim Kardashian complexion achieved by fillers and Botox is the gold standard among Hollywood stars – and Dr David speculates Meghan may have also taken this route.

“It looks like [Meghan has had] possibly small amounts of Botox around the nose, forehead and around the eyes,” observes Dr David,

“There’s a more defined line on her jawline that could be due to mild filler work,” the medical professional adds. “She looks great.”

A separate source tells New Idea that Harry is also undergoing a Hollywood ‘glow up’ by following a strict fitness regimen and embracing an array of image-improving measures.

“He pours a lot of his energy into working out,” reveals the source. “Sometimes a trainer comes to his home gym and yard, but he’s also used to working out on his own using techniques he learned in the military.

“He’s in great shape,” the source adds.

Like many British royals, Harry suffers from hereditary hair thinning – but the source says that this is being professionally addressed through “hair supplements”.

“Now he’s in Santa Barbara, they’re looking for a surgeon to sort out natural-looking hair plugs,” adds the source.

Like his older brother William (left), Harry suffers from hereditary hair thinning. Getty

Harry is also reportedly adding skin care and other treatments into his everyday routine. “Meghan’s got him doing quinoa facials to exfoliate and bring the youth back into his face,” says the source.

“She also badgers him to use La Mer moisturiser daily to look after his fair skin,” reveals the source, adding that the prince regularly applies “expensive sun creams” to protect him from the LA sun.

Meghan has also reportedly influenced Harry to indulge in holistic treatments, like “sound and light baths matched to his aura”.

“He puts up with that kind of new-agey stuff because he has to admit it does feel nice,” says the source.

