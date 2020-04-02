Kim Kardashian, here in Paris on March 3, got into a heated row with her sister Kourtney on KUWTK. Getty

Kourtney gave her side of the story during the episode, saying she didn't think her sisters behaved genuinely while on camera.

“I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way we each want to live our lives. We should be accepted for what we each want to do. It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me,” she said.

“Every day I’m coming in I’m like, ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ and I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”

Kourtney is upset that her sisters' behaviour isn't genuine during filming. Getty

Tensions have been rising between the sisters for some time, however, Khloé Kardashian says she never expected things to turn physical.

“I think Kim and I both are really surprised as to how things escalated so quickly,” she said.

“We don’t really know where all of this has come from. We know that there has been friction recently, but I don’t think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy.

In one shot, Kim is seen with scratches and blood on her arm.

“It’s really surprising that it’s gone this far,” added Khloé.