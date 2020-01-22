Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get the last laugh as they prepare to take over Prince William and Kate Middleton on Instagram. Getty

The Sun claims Harry and Meghan’s account broke the monumental record of reaching one million followers the fastest, when it reached the figure in less than six hours.

The news comes after Harry and his former Suits actress wife announced that they were stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between the UK and Canada with their son, Archie Harrison.

Harry was quick to discuss their desire to lead a normal life at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are tipped to overtake the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the social media platform after catching up with their 11 million followers. Instagram

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective," Harry began.

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you."

Prior to launching @sussexroyal on Instagram, Harry and Meghan shared an account with William and Kate. Getty Images

The Duke went on to say that despite wanting to continue serving the Queen without public funding, it became apparent such a position was not going to be possible.

He added: “I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.

Harry was photographed jetting in to Vancouver yesterday where he was reunited with Meghan and his eight-month-old son.