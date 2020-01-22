Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly issued a legal warning to Canadian paparazzi, who apparently have set up camp outside their private home. Getty

What’s more, the lawyers claim that some paparazzi have even stooped so low as to try and photograph the royals from inside their home using special telephoto long-range lenses.

Harry and Meghan’s concerns over their lack of privacy comes after the Duchess was recently snapped while going for a walk in the woods with baby Archie.

In photos acquired by Mail Online, the Duchess is seen going for a walk in the woods in Horth Hill Regional Park on Monday, but lawyers say the photos were taken without consent.

The Sussexes are reportedly disappointed with the constant harassment from photographers as they try to start their new life out of the spotlight. Getty

In the said photos, Meghan is dressed casually in a blue long-sleeved jacket, pair of black leggings and pair of ankle-high brown hiking boots.

Holding her two dogs – a black Labrador called Oz and a beagle named Guy – on leashes, Meghan was all smiles as she made her way through the park, which is just a few kilometres from her oceanfront home on Vancouver Island.

She kept the cold at bay by wearing a cute olive-green beanie and she kept eight-month-old Archie close by carrying him snuggly on her chest in a baby carrier.

Lawyers representing the royal couple claim that photographers have been sneaking around and hiding in bushes trying to get snaps of Meghan and Archie. Getty

Joining Meghan on her morning walk were two burly security guards, who allowed the Duchess some privacy, while still keeping a close enough distance.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world last week when they announced that they were stepping back from being senior members of the royal family.

While the news came as a shock to everyone in the regal family, including the Queen, no one was reportedly more disappointed than Harry’s dad, Prince Charles.