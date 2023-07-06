Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson announced that their restaurant, Ascot Food + Wine, has been destroyed by a fire.

Taking to Instagram, Shaun shared a picture of the commotion on his story with the caption, "It is with heavy hearts we wish to inform everyone that we will be closed until further notice!"

"Everyone is safe and a big shoutout to the people that came to our aid x," he continued.

WATCH: Megan and Shaun's business. Article continues after video.