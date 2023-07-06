Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson announced that their restaurant, Ascot Food + Wine, has been destroyed by a fire.
Taking to Instagram, Shaun shared a picture of the commotion on his story with the caption, "It is with heavy hearts we wish to inform everyone that we will be closed until further notice!"
"Everyone is safe and a big shoutout to the people that came to our aid x," he continued.
The business page reposted the story with their own caption, "After a serious fire @ascotfoodandwine will unfortunately be closed until further notice."
"Apologies to anyone who had bookings. We'll fill you in when we know more. Thanks for your continued support," Shaun wrote in a follow-up story.
The Victorian bistro will be closed for the foreseeable future.
The fire reportedly broke out in the Victorian restaurant's kitchen on Tuesday night. Firefighters were able to tame the flames within five minutes. The bistro was empty when the fire started.
This tragedy comes just months after the Moonee Ponds restaurant was broken in to. In February, the location was targeted by thieves who stole $10-$15,000-worth of liquor, $4000 cash and the tip jar.
Following this incident, Shaun told the Herald Sun, "Hospitality is challenging enough and to get broken into, it wasn’t so much what was taken more the inconvenience it caused."
The couple opened Ascot Food + Wine in December 2017 with chef and co-owner Dave Stewart.