"Typically in the past I’ve found 'clean cosmetics' to stack up a bit short compared to the big guns in the old school cosmetic world. However, I’m happy to say I have now found some absolute winners," she said.

The David Jones ambassador filmed a simple makeup tutorial for her 454,000 Instagram followers.

Megan started her cosmetics routine with the $64 100% Pure Mattifying Primer which has seaweed collagen and is fragrance-free.

"This feels divine. It is soft, it is smooth. It just feels so, so gorgeous on the skin. That's going to give me a beautiful blank canvas to start applying my makeup," she said.

For foundation, the mother-of-two used the Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation in the shade Chai, which retails for $50.

"It is so, so unbelievable. It's quite matte, but not so matte that it is drying to the skin but matte enough that you don't need powder," she said.

"It feels so lightweight too, it feels like I'm not even wearing makeup which I love."

Megan sometimes uses a brush or makeup sponge to apply the liquid foundation, but for her video tutorial opted to use her fingers to blend in the product.

To cover up spots where her skin tone isn't even, Megan used her fingers to blend in the Ere Perez Arnica Concealer in the shade Honey, which retails for $40.

To accentuate her blue eyes, Megan used the $79 Eye of Horus Winter Solstice Palette.

She applied the shade axis to the socket of her eyelid, before dabbing the shade dust underneath her eyebrows.

"I haven't drawn in anything on my eye brows, this is a just super natural look. I'm not going to bother with that today," she said.

For her eyelashes, Megan applied the $35 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Mascara.

"I live for mascara. I wasn't born with naturally thick, lush, long eyelashes," she said.

"This one is really great, it gives you a beautiful, natural look and separates the eyelashes really well and makes them that little bit thicker and darker."

Megan achieved her famous rosy cheeks with the $48 Ere Perez Rice Powder Blush in the shade Bondi.

"It's beautiful warm tones. I really love that there's not much [shimmer] in there and it's got those beautiful browny pinks that's going to marry back with the eye," she said

"I always say that blush really brings your skin and your whole makeup look to life."

To add even more colour to the apples of her cheeks, Megan used the $55 Vapour Aura Multi Stick in the shade Sultry - which can also be used as a lip stain.

"It's a really beautiful lip tone colour too. It's kind of like the natural shade of my lips bumped up a couple of percent so it doesn't look like I'm wearing lippie," she laughed.

"My blush just kind of wears off, it's like it evaporates. So I'm going to add on a bit more to the cheeks just to give a beautiful healthy look and glow."