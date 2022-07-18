The recipe went viral on Tik Tok TikTok

The recipe calls for seasoned beef or turkey mince, eggs, English muffins, cream cheese and sliced cheese.

AussieFitness also notes the meal is perfect for meal prepping and shares details on how to freeze the muffins for those on-the-go mornings.

Fans were equally impressed with the meal prep recipe, with several commenting their praise.

Positive feedback flooded in from those who tried the recipe at home.

“I made these. Now I'm obsessed and actually look forward to breakky!” wrote one happy fan.

The Mighty Angus and Mozzarella sticks have returned. McDonalds

This innovation follows the launch of McDonald’s new winter menu earlier this month which saw the revival of fan faves and the release of new desserts.

For a limited time only, the Mighty Angus burger and Mozarella sticks are available, alongside the Crème Brulée McFlurry and Crème Brulée Pie.

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director Tim Kenward explained the reasoning behind the new winter launch.

The new Crème Brulée McFlurry and Crème Brulée Pie. McDonalds

“Macca’s is giving us another reason to get the gang together and cosy up this winter with delicious new and returning menu items.

“Our winter menu includes the iconic Mighty Angus, one of our customers’ most requested items, a brand-new range of desserts featuring Crème Brulée flavours, and Mozzarella Sticks for the snack lovers.

“These items offer delicious flavour combinations for every Aussie winter moment, whether it be a night in with family or a gathering with friends.”