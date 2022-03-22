This TikTok hack involves using cookie cutters to shape pasta. TikTok

TikToker @pistachiogelatofan has shared her adorable hack with her followers, which has amassed over 700K views since it was uploaded yesterday.

Using a pasta maker from Australian kitchenware brand Wiltshire, @pistachiogelatofan makes the pasta herself for a lively and fun night at home.

In the clip, she cuts her pumpkin and ricotta ravioli into lovely heart and floral shapes, before going about business as usual when it comes to boiling the pasta.

The viral is perfect for hosting guests. TikTok

The pasta maintains its shape all the way through, making for a sight to behold once it lands on the plate at the dinner table.

With a stunning array of side dishes, wine and table decorations, the perfectly shaped pasta fits right in – and we bet it tastes just as good as it looks.

It’s the perfect hack for those who love to snap their food for the gram, or even for certain occasions where you can use themes cookie cutters to capture the spirit.

