Marshall Napier has died at age 70. TV WEEK

She called her father "one of a kind" and confessed she struggles to picture a world without him in it.

"Your charisma and charm was second to none. Your creativity and intellect was my inspiration," she continued.

"I love you so much and feel completely lost without you. I'm glad that you can soar free of the pain and confusion."

Jess poses with her father shortly before his death. Instagram

Her post sparked an outpouring of love and grief from fans who adored Marshall for his roles in All Saints, Water Rats, Police Rescue and more TV and film projects.

Meanwhile his McLeod's Daughters co-stars remembered the star, who played Ray Billings, as "a commanding presence" on screen and a witty character behind the camera.

Bridie Carter, who played Tess Silverman McLeod, shared a photo of Marshall to her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Vale beautiful, talented Marshall Napier. Our thoughts, prayers and love with Jess and the family."

"What a commanding presence he was on a screen and stage. Always loved working with your Dad, a drier wit you could not find," actor Rodger Corser wrote on Jessica's post.

Jessica's post sparked an outpouring of love and grief from fans who adored Marshall Instagram

Rachael Carpani, who played Jodi Fountain, added in a tribute of her own: "You will be so missed… you were and will always be one of a kind.

"The man. One of my first memories in the industry was laughing with you. Our hearts are with your family."

"I loved working with your dad. He was so generous with his time when I was just starting out in my career. He also had such a great sense of humour," added actor Charlie Clausen, who played Jake Harrison.

Other Australian and New Zealand-born stars paid tribute to Marshall, with Packed To The rafters icon Rebecca Gibney remembering him as a "beautiful man".

"So sorry for your loss Jess. Marshall was such a beautiful man and a wonderful actor," she penned in an emotional response.