Sharing a rare photo of her McLeod's Daughters character, Bridie Carter made a confession about the role.

It appears even Myles, who appears in the photo alongside Bridie, was unaware of the image’s existence.

Commenting on the post, the actor wrote: “Great photo. Haven’t seen that one. Let’s go 2021!”

From 2001 to 2006 Bridie played Tess on the iconic series and was a fan favourite as one of Drover’s Run's strong-willed sisters.

And in good news for McLeod’s fans, there is both a movie based on the series on the way as well as an exciting new project featuring both Bridie and Myles.

Bridie (pictured with Myles Pollard) admitted it was strange looking at her character because there is a "clear difference" between the on-screen version and what she's like in real life. Supplied

The former on-screen lovebirds are joining forces to play a married couple in a romance movie called A Walk In The Park.

The duo have been working together in recent years to organise McLeod's live reunions. They had plans for more reunions, until COVID put a stop to that back in March.

"Then the next thought was, 'Hang on a minute. We have to reach out. Somehow we have to take a story out to the world, but how the hell do we do that?'" Bridie revealed in November.

"I'm at the most eastern point of Australia and he's in WA and we weren't allowed to travel, so I said, 'Why don't we see if we could get the rights to something and maybe somehow you could shoot yours and I could shoot mine.'"

It’s been a busy year for Bridie who also recently joined Aussie soap juggernaut, Home and Away.