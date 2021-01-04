Playing Tess McLeod on legendary Aussie TV series McLeod’s Daughters, Bridie Carter has a legion of fans from her time on the show.
And these fans were delighted this week when the 50-year-old actress shared a rare photo of herself and on-screen love interest Nick (played by Myles Pollard, 48) and shared a candid confession about the character.
“Sleepy Sunday and these two creatures looking very intensely, or intently at..... 'something'! Happy 2021 Tess and Nick - hope this year is a great one for you both,” she wrote.
“So funny when I look at a photograph of a character, not me. There is a clear difference. I am inside the character, I embody her, but I am not her. I am Bridie. This is the insane dichotomy of being an actor. Parallel lives. One informs, breathes life into the other.”
Bridie added: “Hope I am not sounding too crazy - but it can be a pretty crazy kind of job!!!!”
It appears even Myles, who appears in the photo alongside Bridie, was unaware of the image’s existence.
Commenting on the post, the actor wrote: “Great photo. Haven’t seen that one. Let’s go 2021!”
And in good news for McLeod’s fans, there is both a movie based on the series on the way as well as an exciting new project featuring both Bridie and Myles.
Bridie (pictured with Myles Pollard) admitted it was strange looking at her character because there is a "clear difference" between the on-screen version and what she's like in real life.
The former on-screen lovebirds are joining forces to play a married couple in a romance movie called A Walk In The Park.
The duo have been working together in recent years to organise McLeod's live reunions. They had plans for more reunions, until COVID put a stop to that back in March.
"Then the next thought was, 'Hang on a minute. We have to reach out. Somehow we have to take a story out to the world, but how the hell do we do that?'" Bridie revealed in November.
"I'm at the most eastern point of Australia and he's in WA and we weren't allowed to travel, so I said, 'Why don't we see if we could get the rights to something and maybe somehow you could shoot yours and I could shoot mine.'"