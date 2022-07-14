McDonald's are offering $1 McChicken's for a limited time. McDonald's

The McChicken is a fan favourite amongst many Aussies, featuring 100% Australian RSPCA Approved chicken breast, cooked in a seasoned tempura coating, topped with fresh, Australian-grown lettuce and Macca’s famous McChicken sauce, between a sesame seed bun.

Aussie fans were quick to share their excitement online, agreeing that “the McChicken is so underrated.”

“The best fast food sandwich…I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious!” Shared another fan.

“The McChicken is so underrated.” McDonald's

The cheap deal comes after Maccas re-launched a number of discontinued favourites.

The Mighty Angus burger and cheesy Mozzarella Sticks were announced last week alongside two new desserts.

The new Crème Brulée Pie is a classic reinvented. Filled with smooth crème custard and burnt caramel fillings, the pie is served piping hot and is the perfect dessert during the colder months.

As for the Crème Brulée McFlurry, it will contain a combination of classic vanilla soft serve ice cream, crème custard, burnt caramel fillings as well as a drizzle of warm caramel topping.

The Macca's winter launch brought both new and old favourites McDonald's

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director Tim Kenward explained the reasoning behind the new winter launch.

“Macca’s is giving us another reason to get the gang together and cosy up this winter with delicious new and returning menu items.

“Our winter menu includes the iconic Mighty Angus, one of our customers’ most requested items, a brand-new range of desserts featuring Crème Brulée flavours, and Mozzarella Sticks for the snack lovers.

“These items offer delicious flavour combinations for every Aussie winter moment, whether it be a night in with family or a gathering with friends.”