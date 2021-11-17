This Sunday on November 21, you'll be able to score any McFlurry flavour for just $2 at your local McDonald's store.
Current flavours available include the Oreo Cookie McFlurry and the M&M's Minis McFlurry.
To redeem the promotion, all you need to do is order directly through the MyMacca's App and select the discount under "My Rewards".
And that's not all that is on offer this month, with $2 McChickens available tomorrow, followed by $2 Large Fries and $3 Big Macs next week.
You can also look forward to a $2 Large Sundae on November 24, as well as a $2 Double Cheeseburger and a $2 Filet-O-Fish on the last two days of the month.
See all the upcoming deals below:
17 November: $1 Cheeseburger
18 November: $2 McChicken
19 November: $6 Small Big Mac Meal + Cheeseburger
20 November: 20% off with $10 Minimum Spend
21 November: $2 McFlurry
22 November: $2 Large Fries
23 November: $3 Big Mac
24 November: $2 Large Sundae
25 November: $6 Small Quarter Pounder Meal + Cheeseburger
26 November: $9 for 2 Small McChicken Meals
27 November: $5 Small Cheeseburger Meal + Cheeseburger
28 November: 20% off with $10 Minimum Spend
29 November: $2 Double Cheeseburger
30 November: $2 Filet-O-Fish