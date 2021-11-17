Oreo Cookie McFlurry. McDonald's

This Sunday on November 21, you'll be able to score any McFlurry flavour for just $2 at your local McDonald's store.

Current flavours available include the Oreo Cookie McFlurry and the M&M's Minis McFlurry.

To redeem the promotion, all you need to do is order directly through the MyMacca's App and select the discount under "My Rewards".

M&M's Minis McFlurry. McDonald's

And that's not all that is on offer this month, with $2 McChickens available tomorrow, followed by $2 Large Fries and $3 Big Macs next week.

You can also look forward to a $2 Large Sundae on November 24, as well as a $2 Double Cheeseburger and a $2 Filet-O-Fish on the last two days of the month.

See all the upcoming deals below:

17 November: $1 Cheeseburger

18 November: $2 McChicken

19 November: $6 Small Big Mac Meal + Cheeseburger

20 November: 20% off with $10 Minimum Spend

21 November: $2 McFlurry

22 November: $2 Large Fries

23 November: $3 Big Mac

24 November: $2 Large Sundae

25 November: $6 Small Quarter Pounder Meal + Cheeseburger

26 November: $9 for 2 Small McChicken Meals

27 November: $5 Small Cheeseburger Meal + Cheeseburger

28 November: 20% off with $10 Minimum Spend

29 November: $2 Double Cheeseburger

30 November: $2 Filet-O-Fish