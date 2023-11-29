McDonalds

Because they know how much we love this product, McDonald’s have also welcomed a brand-new McRib Deluxe…

The deluxe has a fresh take on the original sandwich we know, with the tasty addition of lettuce, cheese, tomato, and McChicken sauce.

This incredible new addition to the menu is accompanied by two more fan favourites, back by popular demand.

The Chicken Big Mac and Onion Rings make their return to the menu, but that isn't all!

The new summer menu also introduces the Tim Tam McFlurry, now with Chocolate Soft Serve, as well as a new Frozen Coke Y3000.

With this new drink, Aussie's are being given a "taste of the future" with "the new Coca-Cola flavour from the Year 3000. Co-created with AI."

We are all very intrigued.

"With one of our most epic summer menu line-ups of all time, we look forward to bringing people and flavours together this summer by serving up our great tasting, great quality menu and providing more feel-good moments for our customers across the warmer months," Samantha McLeod, Marketing Director of McDonald's Australia said.

The new summer menu is available across Macca's restaurants nationwide from November 29, for a limited time only.

Check out the full menu, here.

