What is The Happiest Hour?

The Happiest Hour is an app and website that helps you to locate and keep track of the best happy hour and specials in your area. You can search for specials, events, trivia night or specific venues to track down where and how you can save the most money when out! They're dedicated to helping you get the most bang for your buck! You can download the app on the App Store and Google Play or access it through their website, thehappiesthour.com.

What cities does The Happiest Hour track?

The Happiest Hour tracks happy hours and specials in most Australian cities... Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Gold Coast, New Castle, Perth and Wellington, as well as spanning out to local areas across the states. The website tracks the latest specials and super specials which are displayed on the dashboard if you are really unsure of where to go!

Happy Hours in Sydney

Here are some of the "super specials" in Sydney, according to The Happiest Hour:

The Edinburgh Castle, Sydney

$6 house beers and wines, $7 house spirits, and $12 daiquiris.

4pm to 6pm.

Monday to Friday.

The Castlereagh by Fassnidge, Sydney

$10 Margarita & Negroni.

5pm to 7pm.

Monday to Friday.

St George Sailing Club, Sans Souci

Choice of one of five beers for $5, $12 Aperol Spritz and $5 Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz.

3pm to 5:30pm.

Monday to Thursday.

Maybe Frank, Surry Hills

$10 Paesano cocktails.

5pm to 6pm.

Everyday.

The Hold, Manly

Two for $20 cocktails, $6 house spirits, $6 beer and wine and $5 sliders.

5pm to 7pm.

Tuesday to Friday.

Rag & Famish, North Sydney

$12 cocktails: Negroni, Margarita, Espresso Martini, Whiskey Sour and Old Fashioned.

4pm to 7pm.

Wednesday to Friday.

The Light Brigade Hotel, Woollahra

$6 house schooners, $6 house wine, $6 house sparkling.

5pm to 7pm.

Monday to Thursday.

$12 cocktails from 9pm to 11pm on Saturdays!

$12 Margaritas all day on Thursdays.

El Camino Cantina, The Rocks

$10 Legendary Margaritas (frozen or on the rocks), $12.50 Cadillac Margaritas (topped with a float of Grand Marnier), $8.50 craft beers and $8.50 house wines.

Free corn chips and salsa.

4pm to 6pm.

Monday to Friday.

Happy Hours in Melbourne

Here are some of the the listed specials in Melbourne on The Happiest Hour:

Asian Beer Cafe, Melbourne

$12 frozen cocktails, $15 jugs of Carlsberg or 2Bros Draught and $20 jugs of Balter XPA or Carlton Draught.

12pm to 3pm.

Everyday.

Father's Office, CBD

The Double Happiest Hour $8 pints, $10 Coronas, $8 Better Beer cans, cocktails from $12, $10 premium spirits and $8 wines. $1.50 wings, $5 sliders, $3 arancini balls and $3 vegetarian spring rolls. 5pm to 7pm and 8pm to 10pm. Everyday.

Aperitif Hour $13 Aperol spritz, $13 pink grapefruit spritz, $14 Rose spritz, plus more drinks offers. Three for $15 arancini balls, $40 sampler platter, plus many more food offers. 3pm to 5pm. Everyday.



Captain Baxter, St Kilda

$15 Margaritas and $10 Chandon Garden Spritz.

5pm to 7pm.

Monday to Friday.

The Workers Club, Fitzroy

$8 house pints (beer, cider & seltzer) & $8 house wines (red, white & sparkling).

5pm to 7pm.

Tuesday to Friday.

Fiftyfive Bar, Melbourne

$12 frozen cocktails anytime the temperature gets above 30 degrees! All flavours.

4pm to midnight.

Monday to Saturday.

Chuckle Park, Melbourne

$6 Brick Lane Draught tinnies and $15 classic Margaritas.

3pm to 7pm.

Tuesday to Friday.

Happy Hours in Brisbane

Here are some of the the listed specials in Brisbane on The Happiest Hour:

Prince of Wales Hotel, Nundah

$22 Parmy with Chips and salad with a Pot of Gold or Supercrisp.

11:30am to 2:30pm.

Everyday.

Palm Cove Tavern, Palm Cove

$40 cocktail jug and any pizza.

Every Sunday.

Taigum Tavern, Taigum

$20 burger and beer.

11:20am to 2pm.

Every Friday.

Buffalo Bar, Brisbane City

Any chicken, beef or vegetarian burger and a selected tap beer for $28.

From 11:30am.

Monday to Friday.

Stock Exchange Hotel, Brisbane

Two for one pizzas add two drinks for $20.

From 5pm.

Every Tuesday.

Happy Hours in Adelaide

Here are some of the the listed specials in Adelaide on The Happiest Hour:

London Tavern, Adelaide

$3 vodkas from 8pm to 10pm.

$5 base spirits and $4 Skittle Bombs from 10pm.

Two for $15 Cruisers.

$10 Gordon Pink Gins & Smirnoff Seltzer.

Everyday.

Hendon Hotel, Royal Park

$7 selected imperial pints.

5pm to 10pm.

Everyday.

Ramsgate Hotel, Henley Beach

$7 Hahn Super Dry, $12 glass Chandon Brut NV, $9.50 Grey Goose Vodka 30ml nip + mix and $11 Wild Turkey 101.

All day, everyday.

Royal Oak, North Adelaide

$6 pints and $6 wine.

4pm to 6pm.

Monday to Friday.

Hotel Metropolitan, Adelaide

$6 select pints, $6 house wines and $8 base spirits.

4:30pm to 6:30pm.

Monday to Friday.

Harry's Bar, Adelaide

All wines, base spirits and tap pints $7.

4pm to 6pm.

Everyday.

