Former Bachelor Matty ‘J’ Johnson has shared a cheeky ‘cost-effective’ tip for men looking to keep the spark alive with their significant other while in isolation. Getty

“The biggest change for me was actually when Laura and I were intimate for the first time after I had the moustache,” Matty began.

When Ruby asked him to elaborate, the star-turned-radio host explained that Laura confessed to him his moustache made it feel as though she was with another man.

“With the lights off, it feels like I'm having sex with another man. It feels like I'm having an affair!” Matty said, recalling what Laura had told him.

Speaking on his Nova podcast The Babble, Matty revealed his ‘secret ingredient’ for spicing things up in the bedroom while in quarantine. Instagram

He went on to say that the unexpected result of a growing a moustache could be an easy way for blokes to “spice things up in the bedroom”.

“Sure, you could go get a sex swing, or simple and much more cost-effective, grow a moustache,” he added.

Matty then referred to his moustache as “the gift that keeps on giving,” before saying Laura “can’t get enough” of his new facial hair.

Matty said that moustache led to an unexpected "intimate" experience with his fiancée Laura Byrne. Getty

The former reality star is currently isolating at his Bondi home with fiancée Laura and their daughter Marlie-Mae, who was born last June.

Matty previously shared an adorable update of his bundle of joy, while vacationing on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Taking to Instagram, the hunk shared two adorable snaps of Marlie-Mae enjoying a dip in the pool with her doting dad.

“Holidaying with the queen of sass,” he captioned.