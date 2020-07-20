Now, the reality star turned podcast host has once again managed to make our day, blessing us with a throwback to another one of his modelling gigs.

It was truly a gift when Matty J Johnson ’s modelling career, specifically his tampon commercial, was unearthed during his time on The Bachelor.

Taking to Instagram Matt shared a side by side comparison of himself walking an Ed Hardy 2009 runway show and himself today.

As per usual, the ex-Bachie took a light-hearted approach, poking fun at his own expense.

“Ed Hardy catwalk circa 2009 Vs present day… Just like a fine wine,” he wrote.

Matt then spoke about the photo on his podcast The Babble.

“It was actually my very first catwalk that I’ve ever done.

“It was at the very highbrow, Gold Coast Fashion Week which sadly is no longer with us."