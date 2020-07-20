Fellow Bachelor alumni also jumped at the chance to have a dig at Matty’s modelling expertise.
Sam Wood commented on Matty J’s post: “This is the best. There’s only one way to go from Ed Hardy [up arrow emoji].”
Davey Lloyd, who appeared on Sam Frost’s season the The Bachelorette, also jumped in to joke that Matty hadn’t aged well at all.
“Fine mouldy wine,” Davey commented.
Matty J had fans in a frenzy in 2017 when someone uncovered his ad for female sanitary brand, U by Kotex which famously featured a furry beaver for a mascot.
The TV ad originated in the same year as his Ed Hardy catwalk appearance, 2009, and features a shaggy haired 22-year-old Matthew.
"It aired on MTV and a few friends recognised it, but it’s safe to say I was never stopped in the street!” Matty told Woman’s Day of his TV cameo.
The handsome reality star also revealed to the Daily Telegraph he wasn’t always destined for a life on the silver screen, calling himself an “ugly duckling” in high school.
"I was pretty skinny and weedy in high school — I had really bad acne as well.
"I had to go to a lady to see my skin. I also had a growth spurt really quickly and so I was kind of gangly and with pimples."