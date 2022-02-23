Goodbye man bun! Instagram

Appearing on Today, Matt donned a World's Greatest Shave cape as he prepared for his locks to shaved off his head.

When asked by David why the Leukaemia foundation is a cause close to his heart, Matt revealed he has had some loved ones "affected by blood cancers".

"I don't think you need to have someone in your life to want to contribute and try to do something positive by raising funds through the World's Greatest Shave that go directly to funding critical medical research for treatments and diagnoses," the scientist said.

Explaining his goal is to raise $30,000, Matt urged viewers to donate via the World's Greatest Shave website.

Sylvia was the one in charge of shaving Matt's hair, revealing she'd done it before "maybe once".

Once she put down the clippers, the former bachie was left bald (albeit, with a few tuffs to be cleaned up).

When asked if he'd grow his hair out again, Matt said he was a fan of the Thor look, but there were pros and cons to both styles.

Matt first hit screens in 2019 on season seven of The Bachelor.

In the finale, the astrophysicist chose chemical engineer Chelsie McLeod as his winner. But the pair sadly wouldn't last, confirming their breakup in November that year.

“Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I’ll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best,” Matt wrote on his Instagram page.

“However, it’s with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn’t translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped.”

