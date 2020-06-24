The trio shared a snap together before the show. Instagram

The season one star created a smoked duck breast with octopus and yuzu emulsion and charred persimmon but it wasn’t enough to beat out Laura’s brown butter Moreton Bay bugs with Jerusalem artichoke and watercress oil.

Fans were immediately unimpressed by the ruling claiming Laura had been favoured to win purely because she had never won an immunity pin.

“They 100% picked Laura because she had never won immunity before. Like I said I would be, I am ANNOYED,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Poh's dish was much more innovative,” a second commented.

“Poh was def robbed of immunity today. Her dish was crazy creative,” another added.

“I really think they gave Laura the win for the story value tonight. Poh’s dish was more inventive, creative and accomplished,” a fourth said.

Laura took to Instagram to celebrate her win after the show, with a subtle swipe at her critics over her pasta-making.

“IMMUNITY IS MINE B**CHEZ !!! And I didn’t even cook pasta,” she wrote.

Judge Melissa Leong dubbed Poh’s dish “on so many levels intelligent cooking” praising her for “the flavours she created and the way she got there fascinates me”.

It was unanimously dubbed by the three judges as one of the most interesting dishes Poh has created to date.

While Laura’s dish “vibrated with energy” according to Melissa.