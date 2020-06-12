Judge Andy Allen has quickly earned the title as this season’s MasterChef ‘tough judge’. Network Ten

“At one point we were all like, ‘Is he just putting bones in our dishes?!’. He was the only one finding fish bones or grit,” he added.

Khanh recently addressed more swirling rumours around Poh Ling Yeow allegedly receiving preferential treatment on this season of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win.

But despite the speculation, Khanh was adamant that he never witnessed “any favourable treatment” towards the beloved food personality.

Khanh Ong admitted he and his fellow contenders found it suspicious Andy, 32, was “always the one” who consistently received a problematic dish. Network Ten

However, he told New Idea he understands fan gripes – and offered an explanation.

“I get that people are saying, ‘Oh there’s a lot of Poh!’” Khanh admitted.

“But there’s a lot of Poh because she finds herself in jeopardy a lot… She likes to do things right down to the last second.

Khanh said Andy is always the one that finds a bone on his plate. Network Ten

“Whatever happens in that episode that makes good TV, that gets air time,” he added.

“I think if I had of cooked like that, I would have gotten the same amount of air time.”

