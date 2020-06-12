Judge Andy Allen has quickly earned the title as this season’s MasterChef ‘tough judge’. But is the former contestant’s intense dish critiques actually just staged?
Speaking to New Idea, contestant Khanh Ong admitted he and his fellow contenders found it suspicious Andy, 32, was “always the one” who consistently received a problematic dish.
“He’s the one that finds things in everything. Andy is always the one that finds a bone on his plate. Or finds a poop shoot in a prawn or says that something has grit in it,” Khanh, 28, explained, adding contestants were worried.
“At one point we were all like, ‘Is he just putting bones in our dishes?!’. He was the only one finding fish bones or grit,” he added.