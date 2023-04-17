Jamie Oliver joins judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong on MasterChef Australia. 10

Jamie kicks off an illustrious line up of guest judges throughout the season, including Curtis Stone, Maggie Beer, Rick Stein and Peter Gilmore. So, the pressure is on for the new contestants!

Scroll through to meet the aspiring chefs competing this season on MasterChef...

10

Alice

Described as an "academic at heart," Alice has a Harvard degree and a Stanford Master under her belt. But she's long held a dream of entering the culinary world - and she'll stop at nothing to get there.

In a first-look teaser, Alice is seen getting creative in the MasterChef kitchen. She plates up "her own invention" in the hopes of wowing Jamie Oliver with a unique dish.

"So much of my work is the brain, and food is the heart," Alice tells Jamie in the trailer. "And I would love to marry the two."

While we'll have to wait and see what culinary delighs Alice whipped up in the kitchen, it's clear Jamie was a fan as he's seen telling Alice: "Oh wow, I've never had anything like that before."

10

Ralph

Ralph is an auditor who uses the kitchen as his creative outlet away from work. He loves Italian cuisine - but he also can't wait to sare his Zimbabwean food, culture and traditions with the judges.

He's described as the ultimate relaxed contestant in the MasterChef kitchen. Until Jamie Oliver arrives.

Known for his love of Italian food, Jamie's arrival threw a spanner in the works for Ralph, as seen in the teaser trailer. Serving up a Ricotta and Egg Yolk Ravioli, Ralph tells the cameras "I'm very nervous right now."

WATCH: Ralph meets Jamie Oliver in the MasterChef kitchen. Story continues after video.

10

Larissa

"There's never been a MasterChef contestant like Larissa," the teaser trailer reveals of this contestant.

Larissa is set to serve up a melting pot of cultures - with Jamie seeming very impressed with her skills in the teaser. With Ukrainian and Russian heritage, Larissa's grandparents resettled in the Xinjiang region of China. She then spent time working in the USA and South Korea, further broadening her palette and culminating in her unique cooking style. Her dream is to one day open a small cooking school.

Stay tuned for more updates as the rest of the cast is confirmed. MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises premieres May 1 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.