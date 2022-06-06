Jackie O is exiting Masked Singer. Ten

“I’ll never forget where I was when she called," he recalled.

"I was at the Doncaster Hotel, and I was in the toilet ‘I said just give me a moment, and yes I washed my hands, and then she told me she loved her time on the Masked Singer, but she’s a mother and her daughter is getting older and she needs some mother/daughter time.

"She’s put her family first. My family, however are more than happy to go on holiday without me’," he joked.

Jackie O announced she was departing the singing competition over the weekend via her personal Instagram page.

Dannii and Urzila have also announced their respective departures from the show. Ten

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of herself with her former co-stars, Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, and Hughesy, on the Masked Singer set, the presenter called her time on the show "the most fun (she'd) ever had on TV".

"If someone had told me years ago that I’d be on a show with singing and dancing prawns, unicorns and an octopus, I would have thought they were crazy!" she wrote. "Along came the Masked Singer which gave me years of the most fun I’ve ever had on TV due largely to the fact that I worked with an amazing panel and host who have become lifelong friends, @danniiminogue, @urzilacarlson, @dhughesy & @osher_gunsberg.

"It’s been an incredibly tough decision but I’ve decided to step away this year. Filming always coincides with school holidays and after 3 years of missing out I’ve decided to spend my mid year radio break holidaying with my daughter whilst she’s still happy to hang out with her mum 🤦‍♀️ 🤦‍♀️ I look forward to watching the show from the couch ❤️❤."️

Jackie said The Masked Singer was "the most fun" she's had on TV. Instagram

The Kyle & Jackie O Show presenter was flooded with messages of support from her industry pals.

Host Osher Günsberg commented: "Jeez I'll miss you - but you still better make our Bachie zooms! x"

"Love you babe xxxx," Urzila Carlson added.

Meanwhile, Studio 10 alum Jessica Rowe commented: "Yay for your adventures ahead ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

J️ackie is the third judge to resign from the reality show, with comedian Urzila making her exit in May just two weeks before Dannii Minogue.