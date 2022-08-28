As the final three celebrities were unmasked, just one has claimed victory over the rest, earning themselves the coveted Masked Singer trophy.

After a season of wild costumes and shock celebrity appearances, The Masked Singer Australia has officially come to an end for 2022!

After an electric finale, with Snapdragon, Mirrorball and Rooster singing their hearts out on stage before it was revealed that the winner of The Masked Singer 2022 was Mirrorball!

For her final performance, Mirrorball’s reflective rendition of Donna Summers' 'Last Dance' had the judges as perplexed as ever.

When Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton was revealed to be hiding in the costume, judges couldn't contain their excitement, particularly Dave Hughes, who correctly guessed the face behind the mask.

As for the second and third runners-up, Rooster and Snapdragon, they were revealed to be the Packed To The Rafters star Hugh Sheridan and Eurovision contestant Sheldon Riley respectively.

Asked to describe her The Masked Singer Australia experience, Melody said: “It was just so nice to have lovely comments, and encouragement as well, to bring this character to life. This really helped my relationship with myself. It brought me closer to myself. [Ultimately], you sing because you want other people to be inspired to sing.”