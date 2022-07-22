A sneak peek at some if this year's contestants. Network 10

Following the departures of Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson and Jackie O, three new spots opened up on the judging panel alongside veteran Dave Hughes.

Now, the vacancies have officially been filled by radio's Chrissie Swan, Bachelor alum and presenter Abbie Chatfield, and former Spice Girl Mel B.

Plus, host extraordinaire Osher Günsberg will once again return for the fourth season of Australia’s addictive singing competition.

With mystery celebrities coming from Australia and worldwide to perform, the panel must use their combined showbiz know-how to unravel who is behind the mask - with undoubtedly hilarious results.

Chrissy Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Mel B join Dave Hughes on this year's panel. Network 10

Speaking of heading Down Under to add some international spice to the country’s biggest guessing game, Mel B said, “Hello Australia. I have missed you so much but I am back and I can’t wait to get the party started with Hughesy, Abbie and Chrissie.

"Let me tell you though, I am the best-ever game player and I have something up my sleeve that none of these guys have… I’ve hidden behind these masks as a competitor not once but twice. So I’m bringing all my secret inside knowledge to this. But more to the point, I’m bringing the fun. Fasten your seatbelts, everyone, it’s going to be a rollercoaster ride.”

On adding Masked Singer panellist to her ever-growing resume, reality star Abbie Chatfield said, "I am thrilled to be joining the panel! I can be competitive and I’m so ready to put my pop culture knowledge to the test and guess who is under the mask. Bring on the clues!"

We can't wait for the madness to unfold.

The Masked Singer premieres on Sunday, 7 August at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play.