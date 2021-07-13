Does Summer look more like Mary or Conor? Instagram

Uploading a sweet photo of Summer cuddled up between her proud parents, Mary asked her Instagram followers whether they thought Summer looked like her or Conor the most.

"Vote in the comments," Mary wrote in the caption, prompting her followers to use emojis to share their votes.

"💁🏾‍♀️look like mum. 💁🏻‍♂️look like dad," she said.

Fans say Summer is the perfect mix of her parents. Instagram

Many took to the comments to share their take on who Summer resembled the most, but not everyone was able to take a side.

"Literally half & half. Perfect combination," one user wrote.

"A little of both!! Beautiful," another added.

"Mums eyes, but definitely mix of both of you! So gorgeous," wrote a third.

Most of the comments followed in suite, with some differing to say that Summer looked like her dad "all over".

Mary and Conor welcomed Summer in March this year. Instagram

Since Summer arrived six weeks earlier than planned on the 27th March this year, Mary and Conor have been delighting fans with adorable updates on their new addition to the family.

Conor even took his daughter to work with him, sharing the sweet bonding moment to social media.

"Summer had a great time inspecting the @prdhobart offices. You have to start them young in real estate," he penned on Instagram.