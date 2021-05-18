Conor is every bit the proud dad as he shows off his daughter to his workplace. Instagram

In the photos, Conor is proudly holding Summer at his work place while she sleeps in his arms.

And it's not the first time he's brought her along with him - the new dad recently took his baby girl to a work auction.

"Little Summer loved her first auction," he said.

Mary and Conor also just marked Summer turning seven-weeks-old, and have been sharing every special moment with fans, including the day they were able to take her home from the hospital.

"Thank you for all the amazing messages guys! Summer is still in hospital until she puts on some more weight but is relaxed and living her best life. She should be home soon," Conor shared, later following up with an update that they had finally taken her home.

The couple first announced their pregnancy last year in a sweet Instagram post, where Mary, who first starred on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor and went on to meet "Cleanskin" Conor on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, shared two images of herself, Conor and her daughter, Chanel.

Mary then announced the arrival of her second daughter by posting a photo of her and Summer, and wrote: "@conorjcanning and I present to you Summer Elizabeth Canning. 6 weeks earlier than planned but she is doing such an amazing job.

"I feel like she’s already a daddy’s girl. Chanel can’t wait for a cuddle."

First-time dad Conor also shared the happy news on social media, writing: "Welcome to the world Summer Elizabeth Canning. Just like your Mum you know how to make an entrance. You surprised us 6 weeks early while your daddy was away working in Sydney!

"The world is already a better place now that you are in it. We love you," Conor wrote in his post.