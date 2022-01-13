We are definitely having another baby this year!" Instagram

"Omggggg 😍😍😍," wrote Chelsie McLeod, a former Bachelor winner.

“Just the best news,” wrote fellow BIP star Alisha Aitken-Radburn.

“Amazing! Congratulations!!” wrote Alex McKay, a fellow Bachie alum who also recently became a father.

“You are single-handedly doubling the population of Tasmania on your own! 😂 congratulations, guys! 🙏🏼❤️,” shared Jamie Doran.

Mary and Conor with their little family. Instagram

Things moved fast for Mary and Conor after they first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020.

Mary moved to Conor’s home state of Tasmania not long after they became an item, and the pair have remained strong ever since.

She gave birth to her and Conor’s first daughter, Summer, in March last year.

"Welcome to the world Summer Elizabeth Canning. Just like your Mum you know how to make an entrance. You surprised us 6 weeks early while your daddy was away working in Sydney,” Mary wrote when announcing the birth via Instagram.

“The world is already a better place now that you are in it. We love you," Conor wrote in his own announcement post.

Adorable sisters Summer and Chanel. Instagram

Conor is also acting step-dad to Mary’s eldest daughter, Chanel, despite the fact the pair are not yet married.

He was sure to document the moment Chanel and Summer met for the first time, posting a picture of Chanel cradling her new little sister.

“The special moment you meet your baby sister for the first time,” he captioned it.

There must be something in the water for the Bachie franchise alums, with former Bachelorette Becky Miles also announcing her pregnancy this morning.

Meanwhile, season three winners of The Bachelor, Sam and Snezana Wood, are expecting their fourth daughter together in April.

