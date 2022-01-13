Becky has found her happily ever after with James Bevin, an air traffic controller in the Australian air force. Instagram

The pair met 18 months ago in the most 21st century way imaginable; on the dating app Hinge.

And the couple are now taking the next step in their relationship, today announcing they’re expecting their first baby together.

"We have been dreaming of those next steps and talking about engagement and having a baby and now that has all become a reality. Although it seems a bit surreal still, it is really exciting, and I can't wait to be a mum,” Becky told The Daily Telegraph.

When pressed about their wedding plans which will take place after the baby is born, Becky teased, "We will definitely get married at some point," and James echoed her sentiments by sharing, "She is the one for sure."

Becky and James are expecting their first baby together.

James also spoke to the publication and revealed he was meant to be deployed to the Middle East for his job as an air traffic controller, but when they found out Becky was pregnant, he stayed in Australia to help plan for the arrival of their dream baby.

"It all just feels very natural. Everything has just flowed really easily, which is nice. We can't wait to tell our families. It has been a dream," expressed the proud dad-to-be.

Because the couple's relationship began during the pandemic, their families have not yet had the opportunity to meet, so they want to host their baby gender reveal party when they can get both sides together.

Moving on from her disastrous Bachelorette stint, Becky gushed over her connection with James, saying: "We couldn't be happier. It is such a lovely relationship.”

Becky gushed over her connection with James, saying: "We couldn't be happier. It is such a lovely relationship.” Instagram

Becky sent fans into a frenzy when she first hinted at their romance in December 2020 when she posted a photo of herself reclining on a red vintage van during a road trip from Newcastle to Parkes in NSW.

Over on James' Instagram Stories, he uploaded a photo of the exact same van as Becky. Newcastle also happens to be James' hometown.

"I have been hanging out with someone fantastic and it could be the one so I guess I am just really looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings,” she said at the time.

Becky and James met on Hinge 18 months ago. Instagram

"We are just taking things slow. After the show, it was such a whirlwind so I am happy getting to him."

According to The Wash, the pair were "briefly dating in March 2020" but things ended after Becky headed off to Sydney star on The Bachelorette alongside her younger sister Elly.

"I was casually dating someone before the show, which was for a short amount of time. He was a great guy, we have great respect for each other. When I told him about this opportunity, I tried to be as honest as possible, we left on a good note," Becky previously told Woman's Day.

Becky was dumped by her boyfriend Pete Mann just three days after she gave him her final rose. Ten

